CityLab Daily: City, Meet County

Missouri loves company: This week, a St. Louis think tank unveiled a proposal to combine the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County into a new local government: a metropolitan city. The proposal, which could see a statewide vote as soon as 2020, would essentially do away with the present city government and transform St. Louis into the 10th largest city in the United States, with 1.3 million people. This kind of city-county merger has been done before—in Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville, for example—but it’s a rare move, because it’s so difficult to pull off.
Battle lines are already being drawn. Some worry that a merger would dilute local African American political power. Others fear that a statewide vote lets rural voters determine the fate of urban and suburban residents. But proponents say consolidation would extend the reach of economic development and allow for structural changes to the region’s troubled justice system. Today on CityLab: St. Louis Weighs a Historic Merger
Winter bicycle commuters know you think they’re crazy. And yes, even this week, with wind chills in Minnesota falling below -50 degrees Fahrenheit, they’re still out there. But winter road warriors insist there’s nothing extraordinary about biking with a few snowflakes and the risk of frostbite. With the proper clothes, equipment, and attitude, you could stay warm and safe on a bike, too.
Here’s a motivational tip: Don’t think of it as starting in winter, think of it as pushing the boundaries of the seasons you already bike in. CityLab’s David Montgomery spoke with some of St. Paul’s cyclists braving the roads in the middle of a polar vortex: Meet the Fearless Winter Bike Commuters of Minnesota
People in Michigan have been asked to turn down the heat at the worst possible time (Business Insider)
Who will benefit from Miami’s new rails-to-trails park? (Next City)
Watch Elon Musk’s highflying 2018 through the 150,000 miles he traveled in a private jet (Washington Post)
On driver pay, Lyft is no better than Uber (Quartz)
San Francisco could be the first to ban facial recognition tech (Wired)
Municipalities shouldn’t block or raise the cost of things young parents need, like day-care centers and two-bedroom houses or apartments.
All it takes is the right equipment to stay warm and safe on a bike, even in the middle of a polar vortex, these brave St. Paul cyclists say. Here’s what you should wear.
A new study of zoning changes in Chicago finds that they led to higher, not lower, local home prices, while having no discernible impact on local housing supply.
Actually, yes. Thanks to extreme cold hitting the Midwest, Chicago is lighting the Metra commuter train rails on fire to keep the steel from contracting.
In the cities where the most refugees per capita were settled since 2005, the newcomers helped stem or reverse population loss.