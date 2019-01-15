CityLab Daily: The Life and Death of an American Tent City

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Packing up: At the height of the family separation crisis last year, a tent city went up the middle of the desert near the U.S-Mexico border. Now, it’s being dismantled. This structure was conceived—or, at least presented—as a temporary shelter, set up to handle the influx of young children crossing the border. But its seven-month life in Tornillo, Texas, may leave a more permanent imprint, at least on the people who interacted with it.

The encampment became a powerful symbol because of its scale. At its peak, it had over a 100 tents, was run by around 2,000 people, and held nearly 3,000 kids. But it also evoked a familiar visual, harkening back to other points in the American zeitgeist: When the Memphis sharecroppers set up tent cities upon being evicted for trying to vote; when “squatter camps” emerged in the outskirts of cities after the Civil War; and perhaps most famously, when the government interned Japanese-Americans in camps far from the public eye. The tent city in Tornillo was also revelatory, and told stories about the small border town in which it was briefly located. Read my story on CityLab today: Why America’s Largest Migrant Youth Detention Center Closed