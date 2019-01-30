CityLab Daily: The Quest for the Multigenerational City

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Keep Austin old: Though it often feels like Austin, Texas, has been overrun by tech- and taco-loving youth, the city is a magnet for older people, too. So when Megan Kimble moved to Austin and felt disappointed by its “half hype, half real” ethos, she decided to get to know the city better through people who had been there a while. She volunteered with a nonprofit that helps older residents age in their homes and communities, assisting them with home repairs, doctor visits, and social gatherings.

For the latest installment in CityLab’s Finding Community series, Kimble explains how this experience revealed parts of the city she didn’t have access to otherwise—including that come-as-you-are weirdness she’d heard so much about. “As I meet more people of all ages, I start to appreciate this easygoing openness, often on display in the quieter, unheralded corners of Austin,” she writes. Today on CityLab: How to Build a Multigenerational City