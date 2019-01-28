CityLab Daily: A Rust Belt City Wrestles With Fear and Immigration

Adi’s businesses employed about 60 people when he was deported, and many of the city’s residents are the children and grandchildren of immigrants who came to work in the steel industry. His highly visible contributions have led to a public outcry about his deportation, but the federal detention center where he was held plays its own part in the Youngstown area: It’s hailed as a much-needed source of jobs and tax revenue. This presents the city with a question: Can Youngstown welcome immigrants and support the federal detention center that incarcerates them?

Irony of steel: One year ago, Amer Othman Adi, a resident and business owner in Youngstown, Ohio, boarded a flight to Jordan after ICE detained him at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Adi entered the United States in 1979, at age 19, and later opened a convenience store that sparked a business renaissance in this famously blighted city. But his contributions to his Rust Belt community didn’t stop his deportation.

In Oklahoma City, A School Designed For Homeless Children Positive Tomorrows’s new building will meet the unique needs of homeless students. Main request by kids without homes for playdates: A place to sit with friends. Rebecca Bellan

Uber Rewards Is a Bad Deal for Cities Hoping to Reduce Congestion Uber’s new points program gives users an incentive to choose solo rides. David Zipper

The Government Shutdown Has Ended. For Airports, It’s Just In Time A pilot explains how a month-long shutdown will have lasting effects on air traffic controllers. “I can hear stress in their voice that didn’t used to be there.” Sarah Holder

What Cities Get When They Offer Free Tech Support to Residents Computer repair isn’t cheap—so D.C.’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer is lending its own technicians to help residents fix their devices for free. Linda Poon

Buenos Aires's Waterfront 'Youth District' Stirs Debate Argentina’s capital hopes to revitalize part of its riverfront, but critics say the plan is socially exclusive, too commercial, and environmentally risky. Irene Caselli and Ignacio Pereyra

An Italian City Will Pay Residents to Ride Bikes Similar plans have been tried in Paris, Milan, and elsewhere with mixed results. So will Bari’s cash-to-cycle program find success? Feargus O'Sullivan

The number of pedestrians killed by cars has grown a startling 35 percent since 2008. That’s according to the latest edition of Dangerous by Design, a recurring report by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition. One factor stands out in particular: The high-speed, multi-lane arterial roads that underpin sprawl give too much space to cars and too little to humans.

The map above shows the most dangerous states for pedestrians, and lends weight to this conclusion. Sun Belt states with some of the most spread-out metro areas—Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and others—are also among the states with the highest “pedestrian death index,” which controls for population and how many people walk to work. CityLab’s Laura Bliss reports on America’s Most Dangerous Roads for Pedestrians.

