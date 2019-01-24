CityLab Daily: The Battle for Queens Isn’t Just About Amazon

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Target spotting: Before Amazon said it was coming to Queens, there was Target. For more than two years, a local activist group called Queens Neighborhoods United has been trying to stop the development of a Target-anchored mall in Jackson Heights. Their fight centers on a question of zoning, which currently only allows for residential use or small retail and service shops.

The developers contend that the Target in question is a “small-format” store rather than a big-box commercial store, but with neighborhood rents already rising, corporate arrivals like Target and Amazon allow fears about gentrification to loom large. “If this development happens, the displacement of our community will most likely increase,” said Bianca MacPherson, a lifelong resident of Jackson Heights and a QNU member. “The small businesses that are already struggling won’t be able to survive.” Today on CityLab: The Battle for Queens, New York, Is Not Just About Amazon