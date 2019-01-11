CityLab Daily: Why Cities, Not Individuals, Should Shovel Snowy Sidewalks

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Winter wonderland: Let’s face it, shoveling snow can be a bear. Most cities leave the responsibility of sidewalk snow removal to homeowners, landlords, and businesses—and the results are haphazard at best. U.S. cities have typically relied on outreach and fines to keep walkways clear, but the results are far from perfect. Persistent challenges—like vacant properties or residents without the physical ability to shovel—can leave a patchwork of ice- and snow-covered concrete that endangers pedestrians.

It’s enough to make you wonder: Why don’t cities just plow sidewalks like they do with roads? Well, beginning this snow season, that idea will get tested in Syracuse, New York, which plans to plow 20 miles of priority sidewalks when it gets three inches of snow or more. The snowy college town joins a short list of cold-weather cities plowing through to make complete streets a year-round idea. Today on CityLab: Why Cities Should Take Charge of Sidewalk Snow Shoveling