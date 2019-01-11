CityLab Daily: Why Cities, Not Individuals, Should Shovel Snowy Sidewalks

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Winter wonderland: Let’s face it, shoveling snow can be a bear. Most cities leave the responsibility of sidewalk snow removal to homeowners, landlords, and businesses—and the results are haphazard at best. U.S. cities have typically relied on outreach and fines to keep walkways clear, but the results are far from perfect. Persistent challenges—like vacant properties or residents without the physical ability to shovel—can leave a patchwork of ice- and snow-covered concrete that endangers pedestrians.
It’s enough to make you wonder: Why don’t cities just plow sidewalks like they do with roads? Well, beginning this snow season, that idea will get tested in Syracuse, New York, which plans to plow 20 miles of priority sidewalks when it gets three inches of snow or more. The snowy college town joins a short list of cold-weather cities plowing through to make complete streets a year-round idea. Today on CityLab: Why Cities Should Take Charge of Sidewalk Snow Shoveling
Long before cars and coal plants, humans were reshaping the Earth’s ecosystem through humbler but no less dramatic means: pastures and plows. Since 1700, humans have gone from using just 5 percent of the Earth’s land to occupying more than half of it with agriculture or human settlements.
The map above, using data from environmental scientist Erle Ellis and his team at the Laboratory for Anthropogenic Landscape Ecology, demonstrates the dramatic changes in over 300 years of human land use. In that time, the footprint of cities boomed, growing to about 40 times what it was in 1700. Today, cities are just half a percent of the planet’s land area, but they have had the most dramatic impact on its ecosystems. CityLab data reporter David Montgomery has the story: How 300 Years of Urbanization and Farming Transformed the Planet
