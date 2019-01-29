CityLab Daily: Why Mayors Are Running

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

They’re running?: Bloomberg. Garcetti. Buttigieg. Emanuel. De Blasio. There are almost 30 names floating around in the potential 2020 Democratic presidential field. And for the first time in a long time, mayors are making waves in this early-stage jockeying for a shot at the White House. Only three times in U.S. history has a president ever graced the office of mayor on the rise to power.

The usual dig against mayors is that local experience doesn’t translate to the national stage. But amid a backdrop of federal dysfunction, even hopefuls with federal credentials are emphasizing their mayoral experience. At last week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors, CityLab’s Sarah Holder and Kriston Capps spoke with a whole slew of potential 2020 contenders to find out why mayors are running.