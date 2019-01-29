CityLab Daily: Why Mayors Are Running

  1. Andrew Small

Also: When zoning targets families with kids, and “My Brilliant Friend” threatens to gentrify a neighborhood.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

They’re running?: Bloomberg. Garcetti. Buttigieg. Emanuel. De Blasio. There are almost 30 names floating around in the potential 2020 Democratic presidential field. And for the first time in a long time, mayors are making waves in this early-stage jockeying for a shot at the White House. Only three times in U.S. history has a president ever graced the office of mayor on the rise to power.

The usual dig against mayors is that local experience doesn’t translate to the national stage. But amid a backdrop of federal dysfunction, even hopefuls with federal credentials are emphasizing their mayoral experience. At last week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors, CityLab’s Sarah Holder and Kriston Capps spoke with a whole slew of potential 2020 contenders to find out why mayors are running.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

When Zoning Targets Families With Kids

‘Vasectomy zoning’ can block or raise the cost of things young families need, like three-bedroom apartments and day-care centers.

Nolan Gray and Lyman Stone

Teen Suicide Rates Are Higher In States Where More People Own Guns

A new study finds a striking correlation at the state level between rates of household gun ownership and youth suicide.

Richard Florida and Nicole Javorsky

Alongside New Light Rail Stations, Seattle Plans Affordable Housing

Affordable apartments near reliable public transportation aren’t always easy to find. As Seattle expands its Link light rail, the city has codified a solution.

Hallie Golden

Will ‘My Brilliant Friend’ Gentrify a Naples Neighborhood?

Residents of Rione Luzzatti never expected it to become a tourist destination. Then Elena Ferrante set her bestselling novels there.

Irene Caselli

A Priceless Archive of American Architecture Publishing

Meet George Smart, a Modernism fan now obsessed with assembling the largest open digital archive of 20th century U.S. architecture magazines.

Ben Ikenson

When It’s Time to Sell the Family Home

Putting up a for-sale sign can mark a new stage in life for empty-nesters and their children alike.

Hayley Glatter

School of Thought

A student sketch of the school he wanted to see.
A student sketch of the school he wanted to see. (Courtesy Positive Tomorrows)

How do you design a school with the specific needs of homeless children in mind? You ask the kids, of course. Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit organization that has been educating homeless kids and providing social services to families since 1989, got kids to participate in designing a new school through a “dream big” exercise, in which students submitted drawings like the floor plan above. Their suggestions included a treehouse, a small lending library, and “a place to sit with friends”—a common and powerful request, given that homeless children generally don’t have a place to host playdates. Today on CityLab: Designing Oklahoma City’s New School For Homeless Kids

What We’re Reading

Twenty “yes or no” questions for the Chicago mayoral candidates (WBEZ)

Can technology help fix the housing market? (New York Times)

The lowest-paid shutdown workers aren’t getting back pay (Washington Post)

What does the House’s new transportation committee chairman have planned for Infrastructure Week? (Streetsblog)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A photo of a woman with a stroller along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade across from lower Manhattan.
    Life

    How 'Vasectomy Zoning' Makes Childless Cities

    Municipalities shouldn’t block or raise the cost of things young parents need, like day-care centers and two-bedroom houses or apartments.

    1. Nolan Gray
    2. Lyman Stone
  2. A photo of a man in a subway tunnel.
    Transportation

    Federal Transit Funding Is on Track to Dry Up in 2021. Yes, Cities Are Worried.

    The gas tax hasn’t budged since 1992, and highway trust fund is running on fumes. Could a Green New Deal pushed by Congress be a fix?

    1. Laura Bliss
  3. New Yorkers riding the subway.
    Transportation

    The Great Divide in How Americans Commute to Work

    We are cleaving into two nations—one where daily life revolves around the car, and the other where the car is receding in favor of walking, biking, and transit.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. Positive Tomorrows's new building to house its school that serves homeless children.
    Design

    In Oklahoma City, a School Designed for Homeless Children

    Positive Tomorrows’s new building will meet the unique needs of homeless students. Main request by kids without homes for playdates: a place to sit with friends.

    1. Rebecca Bellan
  5. A Seattle Link light rail station that opened in 2016 at the University of Washington.
    Transportation

    Alongside New Light Rail Stations, Seattle Plans Affordable Housing

    Affordable apartments near reliable public transportation aren’t always easy to find. As Seattle expands its Link light rail, the city has codified a solution.

    1. Hallie Golden
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »