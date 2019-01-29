CityLab Daily: Why Mayors Are Running

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
They’re running?: Bloomberg. Garcetti. Buttigieg. Emanuel. De Blasio. There are almost 30 names floating around in the potential 2020 Democratic presidential field. And for the first time in a long time, mayors are making waves in this early-stage jockeying for a shot at the White House. Only three times in U.S. history has a president ever graced the office of mayor on the rise to power.
The usual dig against mayors is that local experience doesn’t translate to the national stage. But amid a backdrop of federal dysfunction, even hopefuls with federal credentials are emphasizing their mayoral experience. At last week’s U.S. Conference of Mayors, CityLab’s Sarah Holder and Kriston Capps spoke with a whole slew of potential 2020 contenders to find out why mayors are running.
How do you design a school with the specific needs of homeless children in mind? You ask the kids, of course. Positive Tomorrows, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit organization that has been educating homeless kids and providing social services to families since 1989, got kids to participate in designing a new school through a “dream big” exercise, in which students submitted drawings like the floor plan above. Their suggestions included a treehouse, a small lending library, and “a place to sit with friends”—a common and powerful request, given that homeless children generally don’t have a place to host playdates. Today on CityLab: Designing Oklahoma City’s New School For Homeless Kids
Twenty “yes or no” questions for the Chicago mayoral candidates (WBEZ)
Can technology help fix the housing market? (New York Times)
The lowest-paid shutdown workers aren’t getting back pay (Washington Post)
What does the House’s new transportation committee chairman have planned for Infrastructure Week? (Streetsblog)
