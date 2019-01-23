MapLab: The Internet Is a Metaphor

Welcome to the latest edition of MapLab. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox here.

Welcome to Byte Vale

In the cog-sci classic Metaphors We Live By, George Lakoff and Mark Johnson asserted that human communication is structured by metaphor. In English, we argue as if we’re at war: Stop attacking me. We liken time to money: I wasted my Sunday. We describe our words like transmissions: Here’s what I’m trying to get across.

No wonder the Internet has cycled through so many metaphors. Its true form is a shapeless flurry of data packets (see, there I go!). To give that lack of structure a sense of meaning and purpose, early users analogized the web to a number of real-world phenomena, such as “superhighways,” “web surfing,” and “global villages.” Even “cyberspace” suggests that the Internet is happening in some alternative, non-physical dimension. (It’s not.)

In the 1990s, few metaphors were as powerful as the one on Geocities, at one point the third-most popular website. It offered a vision of a network of communities, with fixed addresses and place names, giving its “inhabitants” a clear understanding of how it was supposed to be used. On CityLab, the writer Tanner Howard remembers how Geocities suburbanized the Internet:

While AOL and Netscape helped early users find their way around the net, it was Geocities that gave them a home. Quite literally: In order to establish a presence on the nascent hosting site, users were tasked with finding an empty lot in one of the website’s 29 thematic neighborhoods. Whether it was the HotSprings (“where the focus is on health and fitness”) or Area51 (“A brave new world for science fiction and fantasy fans”), the ability to enter a community based on similar interests and hobbies, with fellow users understood as digital neighbors, was an alluring proposition. “Discovery [was] so tough in that early period,” noted Ian Milligan, an associate professor of history at the University of Waterloo, who has done extensive research on Geocities. “People were surfing to find content, and these spatial metaphors helped them find what they were looking for.”

The original Geocities didn’t have a map to help its users travel between communities. Howard describes how users likened themselves to “homesteaders,” settling a vast and untouched cyberspace frontier. But years after the website shuttered in 1999—and eventually made way for college yearbooks, town squares, and other social metaphors for our online lives—the artist Richard Veijen launched Deleted City, an online map of all 652 gigabytes of Geocities websites. By charting the Geocities neighborhoods as matryoshka-like clusters of information, Veijen makes the site’s implied relationship between digital and physical more literal.

Check it out—it’s hard to describe, maybe because it’s so dang meta. Maps are metaphors, too: they’re essential for communication, totally ubiquitous, and yet always incomplete, in that they emphasize certain features over others. Metaphors and maps get us to a point of agreement about the way something is, even though there may be a million other ways to see it. For example, what if we thought of arguments as a playful dance, where no one wins or loses? What if city maps centered around a focal point other than downtown?