Navigator: Kondo Mania

I’m not sure if you’re up to date with this Marie Kondo phenomenon; if not, let me catch you up. Marie is a Japanese woman who wrote the best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, which talks about, well, tidying up. In a new Netflix reality show, she goes into American homes and helps families transform their clutter into cleanliness. Now, I haven’t got too far into the series, but the gist of her philosophy, which draws from the Japanese Shinto religion, is that one shouldn’t keep anything in one’s home that doesn’t “spark joy.” The show has its champions and its critics, but it has got me thinking about my relationship to stuff.
As someone who has moved a lot and over large distances, I have become prone to occasional bouts of purging. When I moved in with my partner last year, he called me “aggressively pro-trash” for this reason. I retorted by calling him a button-hoarder. (He would not get rid of his drawer full of useless buttons!)
Anyway, I like downsizing from time to time because it gives me a sense of lightness—of being able to pick up and go whenever I feel like it. Of course, this habit is born partly out of necessity (it is expensive to move with a lot of stuff) and partly out of privilege (I have the resources to replace something if I really need to).
At the same time, though, I do have a tendency to hold onto little things—a ticket stub to a ballet, a green wig, an Italian wedding favor, a crumpled strip of photo-booth images, a museum brochure—that serve no real purpose other than nostalgia. This attachment to small memorabilia reminds me of the choices people make when driven from their homes—whether by choice or otherwise.
What is your relationship to stuff? Has it changed over time? Let me know so I can include it in a future edition of the newsletter.
