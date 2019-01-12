Navigator: The Unsung Women of London

Wow, 2019, huh!

To kick off this year’s first edition of Navigator, CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan has some context on a piece he wrote about women artists who created amazing transit posters for the city of London:

The women artists getting a much deserved moment in the sun at the London Transport Museum are far from the only unsung female heroes of London’s public transit system. Female workers have long been indispensable to the network—especially during wartime—but often didn’t get either the money or recognition to reflect it. They did not, however, always accept this treatment in silence.

Back in August 1918, for example, women workers at northwest London’s Willesden Bus depot went on strike after they were excluded from a five shilling a week war bonus granted to their male colleagues. As news of their action grew, 18,000 women workers joined them on strike nationwide, causing their employers to cave and grant them the bonus (but not equal pay) before the end of the month.

The London Transport Museum is hoping to unearth more stories like these of women working on London’s tubes and buses, and is inviting women, and relatives of women, who worked on the network to get in touch via their website and share their stories. Appropriately enough, they have called the project: Where Are All The Women?