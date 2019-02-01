CityLab Daily: Atlanta’s Super Bowl Quest Destroyed a Community

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Lyft’s legal battle over driver pay, and Barcelona faces a crime wave.

***

Lightning never strikes twice: This Sunday, thousands of football fans will watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Like many other cities hosting a mega event, Atlanta made way for the new stadium, demolishing the Georgia Dome in 2017. (You may remember a certain Marta bus blocking that implosion video?) A sign now commemorates where the Dome once stood—but even before that, the area was a historic black neighborhood called Lightning.

That neighborhood was razed to build the Georgia Dome, after the NFL created the Falcons franchise in 1965. Now former residents see the big game as an opportunity to ask for their own historic marker so their community won’t be forgotten. “There was this strange irony of happiness and pride with the city landing a football team,” said Jerome Banks, who lived in Lightning as a child and is now in his mid-60s, “compared to the unbelievable and silent destruction of [Lightning].”

Today on CityLab: Why Atlanta Should Honor the Community Destroyed In Its Super Bowl Quest

Andrew Small

Accessibility Advocates Rally Over Mother’s Death on Subway Stairs

A young mother carrying a baby and stroller died after falling down NYC’s subway stairs. Accessibility advocates took to the streets to say MTA needs more elevators.

Claire Tran

Lyft Launches a Legal Battle Over Driver Pay in NYC

Ride-hailing drivers are caught in the middle of a battle between Uber and Lyft over New York City’s new minimum wage for drivers.

Sarah Holder

Uber Wants to Be Your One-Stop Transit Stop

The ride-hailing app launches its first integration with public transportation options in Denver.

Laura Bliss

Amid Tourists and Gentrification, Barcelona Faces a Crime Wave

The city’s historic district, Ciutat Vella, is seeing a rise in street crime. What’s driving it?   

Feargus O'Sullivan

Car Nostalgia Gets Its Own TV Show

The Ride That Got Away reunites drivers with the vehicles they can’t get over, and puts America’s relationship with cars on blast.

Sarah Holder

What It Takes to Keep the Lights On in Extremely Cold Weather

There are no easy fixes, but there are some key investments and upgrades that keep things going when the weather gets rough.

Zhaoyu Wang

Magic Carpet Ride

London Transport Museum

Here’s an archive you never knew you needed: The London Transport Museum has collected over 400 textile designs used on seats for London’s trains and buses since the 1930s. The archive of carpet-style seat covers includes recorded interviews with designers instrumental in creating them. CityLab contributor Feargus O’Sullivan writes that the result is a “rich and wonderfully nerdy archive” with work that millions of riders have sat on for years without a second thought. Take a glance: London’s Surprisingly Rich History of Transit Textile Design

Feargus has been collecting examples of unique fabrics used on public transportation on Twitter for a follow-up story. Send some of your favorite plush train and bus seat designs his way or email us at hello@citylab.com.

