CityLab Daily: Atlanta’s Super Bowl Quest Destroyed a Community

Lightning never strikes twice: This Sunday, thousands of football fans will watch Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Like many other cities hosting a mega event, Atlanta made way for the new stadium, demolishing the Georgia Dome in 2017. (You may remember a certain Marta bus blocking that implosion video?) A sign now commemorates where the Dome once stood—but even before that, the area was a historic black neighborhood called Lightning.

That neighborhood was razed to build the Georgia Dome, after the NFL created the Falcons franchise in 1965. Now former residents see the big game as an opportunity to ask for their own historic marker so their community won’t be forgotten. “There was this strange irony of happiness and pride with the city landing a football team,” said Jerome Banks, who lived in Lightning as a child and is now in his mid-60s, “compared to the unbelievable and silent destruction of [Lightning].”