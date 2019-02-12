CityLab Daily: Cities, Don’t Fall in the Branding Trap

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Generic brand: Look at any piece of city marketing materials and you’ll likely see the same basic ingredients of things cities should be happy to have: bike lanes, microbreweries, streetcars, hipster coffee shops. But as recent promo videos for cities like Houston or Atlanta have tried to underline their “creative” or “innovative” qualities, you can’t help but notice how these branding efforts miss what makes each city unique.

Compare those generic identities to, say, Detroit’s Motor City or Nashville’s Music City and you realize how many urban places have become vaguely the same. Today on CityLab, Aaron Renn argues that this bland branding has tangible consequences. “A brand is really a city’s conception of itself,” he writes. “By selling itself as a facsimile of something it’s not, a city ends up turning into that reality.” Read his take: Cities, Don’t Fall in the Branding Trap