CityLab Daily: Cities, Don’t Fall in the Branding Trap

Generic brand: Look at any piece of city marketing materials and you’ll likely see the same basic ingredients of things cities should be happy to have: bike lanes, microbreweries, streetcars, hipster coffee shops. But as recent promo videos for cities like Houston or Atlanta have tried to underline their “creative” or “innovative” qualities, you can’t help but notice how these branding efforts miss what makes each city unique.
Compare those generic identities to, say, Detroit’s Motor City or Nashville’s Music City and you realize how many urban places have become vaguely the same. Today on CityLab, Aaron Renn argues that this bland branding has tangible consequences. “A brand is really a city’s conception of itself,” he writes. “By selling itself as a facsimile of something it’s not, a city ends up turning into that reality.” Read his take: Cities, Don’t Fall in the Branding Trap
Abandoned shopping carts have long been roaming characters in urban spaces. With little reason for grocery stores to retrieve runaways, or for long-term borrowers to return them, it’s not unusual to find carts that have strayed far from their natural habitats. Now a lawmaker in the D.C. suburbs wants to pass a law requiring businesses to collect their shopping carts. As WAMU points out, that legislative effort coincides with the fact that February is “National Return Shopping Carts to the Supermarket” Month. Mark your calendars.
Back in 2006, artist Julian Montague compiled a book called The Stray Shopping Carts of North America: A Guide to Field Identification. The guide is written in the voice of a character who identifies shopping carts with the intensity of the most serious birder. For the 10th anniversary of the book in 2016, Montague told CityLab’s Mark Byrnes that while people might associate shopping carts with homelessness, their nomadic lives are no indicator of economic conditions:
“I’d go to a city, I’d look at a map and go, “Where’s the water near the shopping center?” It’s all the same everywhere. Rich areas, poor areas—people want to throw shopping carts in the water.”
Read their full interview: A Look Back at the Greatest (and Only) Stray Shopping Cart Identification Guide Ever Made
Amsterdam has a tiny bike mayor (The Guardian)
The biggest economic divides are local. Just ask parents. (New York Times)
Returning to the small town Walmart left behind (PBS NewsHour)
In cities on the Great Lakes, water pipes are crumbling and poor people are paying the price (APM Reports)
From Instagram stunts to Edison bulbs, why do so many cities’ marketing plans try to convince people that they’re exactly like somewhere else?
Bike equity is a powerful tool for reducing inequality. Too often, cycling infrastructure is tailored only to wealthy white cyclists.
The number of unsheltered homeless living in their cars is growing. Safe Parking programs from San Diego to King County are here to help them.
Love, actually, is not everywhere this Valentine’s Day, according to new online dating data. At least not the walks-on-the-beach, unrequited kind.
Public libraries are one of the most trusted institutions, and they want to make sure everyone has access to the information cities are collecting and sharing.