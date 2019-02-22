CityLab Daily: ‘Arrest Me,’ Says Pittsburgh’s Mayor

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Americans distrust the 2020 Census, and the Amazon pushback is also about immigrants.

Nerves of steel: After a gunman shot and killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue last October, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto joined city council members in announcing a plan to stem gun violence and prevent another tragedy. One significant challenge is that the Pennsylvania state constitution expressly prohibits cities from regulating guns in this manner. Allegheny County’s district attorney reminded the city’s leaders about this in a warning letter in January.

“Arrest me,” Peduto tweeted. “I was elected to protect my constituents and that is exactly what I will do.” Resting on the legal theory that he and council members have immunity to arrests when it comes to proposing legislation, the mayor says the ordinances have a chance because of city government’s responsibility to protect its residents and promote public safety. CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes that Steel City could be a bellwether for municipalities taking gun safety into their own hands—but it will also need “a barrage of cities around the state” to improve its odds of overturning the state’s preemption law. Today on CityLab: Inside Pittsburgh’s Battle Over Gun Control Laws

  • Brentin also talked to Mayor Bill Peduto about why he won’t back down on gun control: Read their Q&A here.

Andrew Small

The State of Census 2020 Is Distrust

Across political persuasions, a majority of Americans are convinced that adding a citizen question will render the 2020 census inaccurate.

Kriston Capps

Because of Louisiana, the Minimum Wage in New Orleans Is a Poverty Wage

Around the World Day of Social Justice, we should consider why cities pay poverty wages, and why 28 states can preempt local efforts to raise the minimum wage.

Anthony Alefosio, Sharika Evans, and Peter Robins-Brown

Why the Amazon Pushback Is Also About Immigrants

After the HQ2 cancellation in Queens, Amazon’s connections to federal immigration enforcement are drawing scrutiny and criticism in other cities, too.

Tanvi Misra and Sarah Holder

The New York City of 2080 Will Be as Hot as Arkansas

A new study finds the climate “twin city” for hundreds of places across the United States.

Robinson Meyer

Why Detroit Residents Pushed Back Against Tree-Planting

Detroiters were refusing city-sponsored “free trees.” A researcher found out the problem: She was the first person to ask them if they wanted them.

Brentin Mock

A plague of potholes jolts the Midwest (New York Times)

Is it the end for Britain’s dockless bike schemes? (The Guardian)

Pay attention to the growing wave of climate change lawsuits (Vox)

Detroit wants to make sure formerly incarcerated people get a fair shot at renting (Next City)

I bought a house—and then moved into a van (Curbed)

