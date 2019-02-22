CityLab Daily: ‘Arrest Me,’ Says Pittsburgh’s Mayor

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Nerves of steel: After a gunman shot and killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue last October, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto joined city council members in announcing a plan to stem gun violence and prevent another tragedy. One significant challenge is that the Pennsylvania state constitution expressly prohibits cities from regulating guns in this manner. Allegheny County’s district attorney reminded the city’s leaders about this in a warning letter in January.

“Arrest me,” Peduto tweeted. “I was elected to protect my constituents and that is exactly what I will do.” Resting on the legal theory that he and council members have immunity to arrests when it comes to proposing legislation, the mayor says the ordinances have a chance because of city government’s responsibility to protect its residents and promote public safety. CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes that Steel City could be a bellwether for municipalities taking gun safety into their own hands—but it will also need “a barrage of cities around the state” to improve its odds of overturning the state’s preemption law. Today on CityLab: Inside Pittsburgh’s Battle Over Gun Control Laws

Brentin also talked to Mayor Bill Peduto about why he won’t back down on gun control: Read their Q&A here.

—Andrew Small