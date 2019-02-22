CityLab Daily: ‘Arrest Me,’ Says Pittsburgh’s Mayor

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Nerves of steel: After a gunman shot and killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue last October, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto joined city council members in announcing a plan to stem gun violence and prevent another tragedy. One significant challenge is that the Pennsylvania state constitution expressly prohibits cities from regulating guns in this manner. Allegheny County’s district attorney reminded the city’s leaders about this in a warning letter in January.
“Arrest me,” Peduto tweeted. “I was elected to protect my constituents and that is exactly what I will do.” Resting on the legal theory that he and council members have immunity to arrests when it comes to proposing legislation, the mayor says the ordinances have a chance because of city government’s responsibility to protect its residents and promote public safety. CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes that Steel City could be a bellwether for municipalities taking gun safety into their own hands—but it will also need “a barrage of cities around the state” to improve its odds of overturning the state’s preemption law. Today on CityLab: Inside Pittsburgh’s Battle Over Gun Control Laws
The map provides a level of detail previously unavailable. It is the first ever to collect data published by all of Europe’s municipalities.
The proposals might seem radical—from banning huge corporate landlords to freezing rents for five years—but polls show the public is ready for something dramatic.
A visual exploration of how a critical piece of social infrastructure came to be.
Mapping job openings with available employees in major U.S. cities reveals a striking spatial mismatch, according to a new Urban Institute report.
The car-dependent suburb it’ll be built in wants to greenlight Royalmount against the city government’s wishes but it needs them to pay for the public infrastructure.