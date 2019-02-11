CityLab Daily: Lights Out for ‘Dark Store’ Theory?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Lights out: In November, CityLab investigated the practice of “dark store theory,” a novel legal argument that big-box retail chains like Walmart, Target, and Menards use to slash their property taxes by assessing active stores as if they were vacant. The practice has resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in taxable value to communities in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, and beyond. It has also generated a vigorous debate about what these properties that proliferate throughout the United States should be worth during tax season. What happens if a retail apocalypse renders them worthless at the point of sale?

Now, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has pledged to close the “dark store” legal loophole in his proposed state budget. “Having large big-box stores have the property tax levied at a level as if the building is empty is absolutely a non-starter with me,” Evers told reporters last week. CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the update on where the fight over the “dark store” tax loophole goes next.