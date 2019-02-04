CityLab Daily: The Suburbanization of Arrests

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

The geography of arrests: Every three seconds, someone gets arrested in the United States. The bulk of those arrests occur in metropolitan areas, and it’s the suburban cities within them that post the highest arrest rates. In 2016, suburban cities had an average of 4,604 arrests per 100,000 people, compared to the 3,332 arrests per 100,000 people within an area’s principal city. That’s according to an analysis by the Vera Institute of Justice, which unveiled a new tool that looks at the geography and demography of arrests in the U.S. since the 1980s.

While crime rates have fallen nationally, it’s not clear why suburban cities are getting a growing share of policing attention. But theories include everything from sprawl increasing driving-related police encounters to the growing economic and racial diversity in the suburbs, which could be eliciting harsher policing responses from local governments. One thing is clear, though: There’s much more to study about how suburban policing affects the national enforcement trends. “By simply focusing on that city, we’re missing the mark,” one researcher tells CityLab’s Tanvi Misra. Read her story: The Suburbanization of Arrests