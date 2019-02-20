CityLab Daily: The Blurring of America’s Urban Neighborhoods

Andrew Small
Urban fabric: America’s cities and metropolitan areas don’t look like they used to. Since the turn of the century, the back-to-the-city movement has changed the demographic and development patterns in metro areas, and the old model of urban/suburban or poor city/rich suburb have largely broken down. As a result, according to a new study in Urban Science, the lines that have traditionally divided cities by race and class have blurred.
Race and class still underpin a stark divide between the most affluent white neighborhoods and high-poverty black neighborhoods, which haven’t changed as much as other types of neighborhoods. The suburbs, meanwhile, are in the midst of a dramatic change that’s making them more diverse, and more like the old model of the inner city. Today on CityLab, Richard Florida takes a look at how urban neighborhoods, once distinct by race and class, are blurring.
This just in: The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that constitutional protections against excessive fines apply to civil asset forfeiture, a controversial seizure tool that has brought revenue to local police departments. We’ll have more on what the case means for cities soon.
Baltimore is so segregated, even Strava shows it (Runner’s World)
The Trump administration is trying to claw back California’s high-speed rail money (Politico)
After New York’s war with Amazon, Uber could be next (New York Times)
Watch the Today show interview newly elected Mayor Bernie Sanders in 1981 (Vox)
Amtrak wants to serve cities more, so it’s looking at cutting long-haul routes (Wall Street Journal)
The proposals might seem radical—from banning huge corporate landlords to freezing rents for five years—but polls show the public is ready for something dramatic.
A visual exploration of how a critical piece of social infrastructure came to be.
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit brought by Chicago preservationists can proceed, dealing a blow to Barack Obama's plans to build his library in Jackson Park.
The car-dependent suburb it’ll be built in wants to greenlight Royalmount against the city government’s wishes but it needs them to pay for the public infrastructure.
With a single azulejo fetching hundreds of euros at the city’s more reputable antique stores, these tiles, sitting there out in the open, are easy pickings.