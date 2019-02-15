CityLab Daily: The Wall’s Eminent Domain Problem

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
***
Lay of the land: By declaring a national emergency to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump is teeing up a slate of legal challenges, potentially including from homeowners along the border whose land has been in their families for generations. The administration may have to use eminent domain—the power of government to take ownership of private property for public use—though House Democrats are introducing a set of bills to protect homeowners who may be affected. Their efforts may even win over small-government Republicans, who have traditionally opposed the quick-and-dirty way the federal government acquires land.
“Our nation has a long and dark history of land seizures targeting poor and marginalized communities who lack the resources to fight for fair compensation under the law,” said Democratic Representative Val Demings, introducing a bill that would set up a legal fund for low-income landowners to fight land seizure. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra has the rundown on the new bills seeking to protect border residents from displacement.
Millennials get blamed for killing just about everything, from homeownership to breakfast cereal, and the Census Bureau is making sure it’s not next. With an aversion to landlines and physical mail, young urban renters will be some of the more difficult residents to reach for the 2020 decennial count. The statistical agency has plans to use social media and other internet publicity to make sure an undercount, which could affect cities’ political power and federal funding, doesn’t happen. Stateline has the story, featuring quotes of Millennials saying the darnedest things:
“Mail? I feel like that’s a dead thing,” said Tim Slayton, 36, a Washington, D.C., resident for 18 years. “And I don’t have a lot of people randomly knocking at my front door, so I would be a little weirded out. ‘Census Bureau!’ It sounds like a joke. It sounds like you just want me to open my door. So I probably wouldn’t.”
Infrastructure like this makes it clear why Germany continues to produce enthusiasm for public transit, generation after generation.
Bike equity is a powerful tool for reducing inequality. Too often, cycling infrastructure is tailored only to wealthy white cyclists.
NYC lawmakers who led a resistance campaign against HQ2 are declaring victory. And already, they have plans to escalate their opposition to tax incentives.
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to complete only a Central Valley segment of the rail link risks turning the transportation project into an economic development tool.
The mega-company has bucked dealing reasonably with New York City, Seattle, and any community that asks them to pay for its freight.