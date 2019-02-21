CityLab Daily: Workers and Jobs Are Too Far Apart

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Help wanted: What happens when workers and job openings are too far apart? Many U.S. cities are finding that out right now, experiencing a mismatch between job postings and job seekers, according to a new report from the Urban Institute. The imbalance is most pronounced in the Bay Area, where jobs cluster in the more affluent parts of the region, putting large distances between work and home for lower-wage workers.

The same mismatch exists in Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, and New York. Other cities—like Columbus and Atlanta—suffer in the other direction, where areas have more job seekers than job postings. But it doesn’t have to be this way, researchers say: There are things local governments and companies can do to help address this problem. Today on CityLab, Laura Bliss reports: In Many U.S. Cities, There’s a Big Mismatch Between Jobs and Workers