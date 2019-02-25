CityLab Daily: There’s No Such Thing as a Dangerous Neighborhood

Also: The wide world of transit seat covers, and a page from the real Green Book.

What We're Following Break glass: Since it was proposed in 1982, the "broken windows theory" that posits a link between physical disorder and crime has heavily influenced American policing strategies, even as it has divided experts. Joining the critics is writer and researcher Stephen Lurie; in a forthcoming study from the National Network for Safe Communities, he and his colleagues argue that serious urban violence has little to do with communities being inherently dangerous. Instead, the majority of crimes are committed by very small social networks of people. "Violent crime isn't waiting to happen on any given block of a poorer neighborhood, nor is it likely to arise from just anyone who happens to live in one," Lurie writes. Read his perspective on CityLab: There's No Such Thing as a Dangerous Neighborhood

Back when Route 66 was the most popular road in the country, the Green Book emphasized how racist violence, sundown towns, and other types of prejudice blocked black drivers from the Mother Road. In this excerpt from a 2016 CityLab story, Candacy Taylor recalls how far people went to protect themselves on the road: In the 1950s, my stepfather, Ron, experienced this firsthand as a child. His father had a good job with the railroad and owned a nice car. After being stopped by a sheriff while on vacation with his family, the sheriff asked Ron's dad where he got the car. Knowing better than to say it was his, Ron's father pretended to be a chauffeur. When the sheriff asked about the other people in the car, Ron's dad pretended they weren't his family. He said the woman sitting next to him (his wife) was his employer's maid, and he was taking her and her son (Ron) home. The sheriff asked, "Where's your chauffeur hat?" Ron's dad was ready; he had one in the car: "Hanging right up in the back, Officer."