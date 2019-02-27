CityLab Daily: When Getting to School Isn’t Safe

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Absent note: For students traveling to school in Baltimore, merely getting to class can involve a harrowing journey through high-crime areas. It’s even common for a bus to get diverted due to a murder on the street. “I’m kind of desensitized to it—I mean, I don’t like to think of myself like that, but I’m so used to it,” an 11th-grade student from Frederick Douglass High School told CityLab’s Tanvi Misra. “Every day I’m scrolling down my timeline, and that’s all I see: death, death, death. It just makes me feel like the city is never going to get better.”

The toll this takes on students is real. According to a new study from Johns Hopkins University, students who walk or take public transit through high-crime areas were more likely to miss class. In many cases, that’s compounded by the fact that Baltimore students often have brutal commutes on not-so-reliable public transit before the school day even begins. For leaders who want to address the “hidden educational crisis” of chronic absenteeism, it pays to understand the full effects that difficult, even dangerous commutes to school can have on students. Read Tanvi’s story: For Students in Baltimore, the Bus to School Can Be a Scary Ride