CityLab Daily: Who Gets to Drive on a Warming Planet?

***

What We’re Following

Rocky road: On Thursday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey released a framework for the “Green New Deal,” aiming to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and create millions of jobs in the process. One key goal is the summation of every eco-conscious urbanist’s dream: overhauling the country’s transportation system to phase out the internal combustion engine. But for Americans living in poverty—who can rely on cars for their livelihood, or go car-free only out of necessity—the costs and benefits of doing that aren’t so simple.

A new study finds that, over the past 50 years, owning a car has been among the most powerful economic advantages available to U.S. families. While that doesn’t mean everyone should start driving, it does lead the study’s authors to a policy prescription in cities built around the automobile: Treat vehicles like essential infrastructure, and subsidize them for low-income households. “We don’t want to try to balance our carbon emissions and budgets on the backs of the poor,” one researcher tells CityLab’s Laura Bliss. “All of these goals can be achieved if overall we drive less, even if we help some people drive more.” Read her story: As the Planet Warms, Who Should Get to Drive?