CityLab Daily: Who Gets to Drive on a Warming Planet?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Where does historic preservation go from here? And Anthony Davis Is the NBA’s Amazon.

***

What We’re Following

Rocky road: On Thursday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey released a framework for the “Green New Deal,” aiming to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions by 2030 and create millions of jobs in the process. One key goal is the summation of every eco-conscious urbanist’s dream: overhauling the country’s transportation system to phase out the internal combustion engine. But for Americans living in poverty—who can rely on cars for their livelihood, or go car-free only out of necessity—the costs and benefits of doing that aren’t so simple.

A new study finds that, over the past 50 years, owning a car has been among the most powerful economic advantages available to U.S. families. While that doesn’t mean everyone should start driving, it does lead the study’s authors to a policy prescription in cities built around the automobile: Treat vehicles like essential infrastructure, and subsidize them for low-income households. “We don’t want to try to balance our carbon emissions and budgets on the backs of the poor,” one researcher tells CityLab’s Laura Bliss. “All of these goals can be achieved if overall we drive less, even if we help some people drive more.” Read her story: As the Planet Warms, Who Should Get to Drive?

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Where Should Historic Preservation Go From Here?

With new tools and financing methods, preservationists could save endangered spaces without alienating those who should share our cause. Here’s how we can adapt.

Patrice Frey

Build New Housing in Hong Kong Using This One, Weird Trick

Developers are profiting off of illegal land rights sales through the Small House Policy, a 1970s rule that lets villagers build small houses with few restrictions.

Erin Hale

An Inhospitable City: Nairobi After the Dusit Hotel Bombings

In Kenya’s capital, the extensive security measures that have always divided the city—once by race, now by class—have grown even more extreme.

Patrick Gathara

Anthony Davis Is the NBA’s Amazon

Cities’ pursuit of NBA New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is eerily reminiscent of how they vied for Amazon HQ2. We probably have to get used to it.

Brentin Mock

Confirmed: 2018 Was the Fourth-Hottest Year on Record

It was only surpassed by 2016, 2017, and 2015.

Oliver Milman

The Fellowship of the Ring Finders

A website connects people who have misplaced their rings with metal detectorists who know where to look.

Jessica Delfino

Deal or No Deal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey hold a news conference for their proposed "Green New Deal." (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Green New Deal has inspired no shortage of moonshot ideas, from switching to 100-percent clean and renewable energy to overhauling every building and expanding high-speed rail to compete with air travel. Political imaginations are running wild based on what is and isn’t covered in the plan. Here’s a sampling of the urbanist wondering going on out there:

Is the Green New Deal…

… a serious fix for the infrastructure gap? (Curbed)

… ignoring the consequences of where we live? (Slate)

… an ambitious transportation overhaul? (Streetsblog)

… picking some fights and avoiding others? (Vox)

… already taking shape at the state level? (New York Times)

What We’re Reading

Amazon might be reconsidering putting HQ2 in Queens (Washington Post)

Google Fiber is leaving Louisville because of infrastructure issues (Business Insider)

How Charlotte, North Carolina, became the banking hub of the American South (Quartz)

The cities transformed by artificial lakes (The Guardian)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

