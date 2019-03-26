CityLab Daily: Congestion Pricing, For Real This Time?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Don’t sneeze: It looks like New York may finally become the first city in the United States to introduce congestion pricing on its streets. The New York Times reports that state leaders have reached a consensus to put electronic tolls in place for drivers entering the most heavily jammed parts of Manhattan. Politically speaking, the idea has come a long way since 2008, when then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg floated a version of congestion pricing that was seen then as a non-starter.
Now, the city’s transportation crisis may have finally tipped the scales, getting Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo to agree that road fees are the way to fund the MTA’s big subway fix. Lawmakers in Albany think they can broker a deal before the state budget deadline on April 1, but they haven’t ironed out the specifics yet—and that’s where imposing road fees gets complicated. But as you can see from past CityLab coverage below, it’s an idea that transportation wonks have been waiting on for a while. Stay tuned for more from CityLab’s Laura Bliss on what’s different this time around.
When you think of Rome’s churches, you probably picture medieval mosaics, Renaissance frescoes, and vast Gothic cathedrals. But a new temple erected by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers something different—a style more reminiscent of Art Deco, and, somehow, unmistakably Mormon, despite the olive trees and piazza. CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley takes a look at the history of the many styles of LDS Church architecture to find out why, inside and out, these gleaming temples “express a sense of confident mystery as well as any buildings in the modern world.” Read: Understanding the New Mormon Temple in Rome
If you dream of roaming the U.S. in a your own personal train car, you still can. But Amtrak cuts have railcar owners wondering if their days are numbered.
Despite the buzz around ride-hailing and bike lanes, car ownership among younger Americans looks a lot like that of older Americans.
American landlords derive more profit from renters in low-income neighborhoods, researchers Matthew Desmond and Nathan Wilmers find.
A Manhattan Institute report offers strategies to revitalize such struggling cities as Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; and Youngstown, Ohio.
With a subway crisis looming, it looks as if the political stars are finally aligned to impose fees for driving on Manhattan’s most traffic-filled streets.