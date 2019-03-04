CityLab Daily: Designing a Better City for Deaf People

Andrew Small
Sound practices: From grand echoey atriums to candle-lit bars, some of the most common kinds of gathering spaces can be alienating for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Architects don’t always consider how to make buildings and businesses with the needs of people who need to listen closely, discern sign language, or read lips to communicate. That’s where “DeafSpace Design” comes in, focusing on practices that consider how balanced lighting, acoustic design, and physical footprints can make communication easier in public spaces.
“One of the big buzzwords right now is ‘universal design,’” says the director of campus design at Gallaudet University, a liberal arts college for deaf students. “I think in some ways deaf space actually is a critique or criticism of the idea of universal design—that everything fits all.” Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports on how DeafSpace Design envisions better, more accessible cities, and brings a new element of empathy into architecture. Read her story: How to Design a Better City for Deaf People
For over 30 years, architect Deborah Berke has left a distinguishing modern mark on older buildings, designing interventions that give new uses and new energy to old spaces. The Queens-raised architect has been the dean of the Yale School of Architecture since 2016, having taught at the school since 1987. That combination of teacher/practitioner gives her a particularly valuable perspective on the state of architecture in America today. CityLab’s Mark Byrnes caught up with Berke to discuss her work, her industry, and the cities she loves working in, which tend to be mid-sized American cities:
I probably spend more time in places like Indianapolis, Louisville, Columbus, and Lexington than any other New Yorker you know. I like those people and that part of the country, they feel good to me. [Doing] meaningful projects in mid-sized cities, where you really feel that saving an old building or doing an infill project to make a street feel whole again, to change a downtown and restore its vibrancy, is really rewarding.
