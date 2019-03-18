CityLab Daily: Did Amazon Overpromise?

Also: The power of privileged neighborhoods, and the women of the Bauhaus.

Grand ole operations: Over the weekend, a $23 million incentives package for Amazon HQ2 cleared its final hurdle as the Arlington County Board in Virginia approved subsidies for the e-commerce giant (WaPo). Meanwhile, Nashville’s Metro Council plans to vote Tuesday on a similar incentive package for the company’s 1-million-square-foot “Operations Center of Excellence.” But Amazon’s plans are facing new scrutiny after the company filed salary data that casts doubt on whether its local hiring will match what it promised.

The promise was 5,000 full-time jobs paying an average wage of over $150,000 in Davidson County. A new breakdown of the company’s hiring commitments shows baseline salaries that fall far short of that, a fact that caught labor activists’ attention. “Let’s give Amazon all of the benefit of the doubt—let’s say they’ll pay all employees $50,000 over the median wage,” one activist tells CityLab’s Sarah Holder. “Literally, they’d have to almost triple these wages to reach the number they’ve been promising all along.” Read Sarah’s story: In Nashville, Will Amazon Overpromise and Under-Deliver?

Unpacking the Power of Privileged Neighborhoods

A new study shows that growing up in an affluent community brings “compounding privileges” and higher educational attainment—especially for white residents.

Atlanta’s Big Transit Vote Is a Referendum on Race

As suburban Gwinnett County weighs a MARTA expansion, changing demographics and politics may decide the Georgia capital's transportation future.

Why Berlin Is Giving Women a Discount on Public Transit

The German capital is celebrating Equal Pay Day with the Frauenticket, a discounted fare that reflects the gender pay gap.

The Women of the Bauhaus

Walter Gropius’s lofty rhetoric about equality fell short of the essentialist differences that the art school’s founders perceived between the sexes (and imposed on women at the school).

France’s Yellow Vests Are Rebels Without a Cause

As weekly protests continue in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron is still trying to figure out what the “yellow vest” movement wants. It’s not an easy task.

Give Me a Brake

Bike-lane foes say the darnedest things. Advocates of enhanced bicycle infrastructure know this all too well. The latest short film by Streetsfilms’ Clarence Eckerson asks advocates at this year’s National Bike Summit outside Washington, D.C., to recount their most ridiculous tales of bike-lane opposition. Enjoy some of these head-scratchers—including the classic If you build a bike lane, the terrorists will win—here: Watch Bike Advocates Vent About the Silliest Anti-Bike Lane Arguments

ETA: Uber plans to kick off IPO in April (Reuters)

Climate change is hastening the decline of destinations, giving rise to “last-chance tourism” (Vox)

New York City says electric cars are now the cheapest option for its fleet (Quartz)

Why Lyft would prefer you take a scooter (Bloomberg)

Google Doodle pays tribute to the inventor of the “tenji block,” which helps people with visual impairments navigate cities (CNET)

    Cities Deserve Better Than These Thomas Heatherwick Gimmicks

    The “Vessel” at New York’s Hudson Yards—like so many of his designs—look as if the dystopian world of 1984 has been given a precious makeover.

    Amsterdam's Plan: If You Buy a Newly Built House, You Can't Rent It Out

    In an effort to make housing more affordable, the Dutch capital is crafting a law that says anyone who buys a newly built home must live in it themselves.

    Should Government Agencies Move Out of Capital Cities?

    North Carolina may relocate its Division of Motor Vehicles from Raleigh to boost lagging Rocky Mount. Can this be a national model for decentralizing power?

    China's 50-Lane Traffic Jam Is Every Commuter's Worst Nightmare

    What happens when a checkpoint merges 50 lanes down to 20.

    The Troubling Limits of the ‘Great Crime Decline’

    The fall of urban violence since the 1990s was a public health breakthrough, as NYU sociologist Patrick Sharkey says in his book Uneasy Peace. But we must go further.

