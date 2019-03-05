CityLab Daily: Does Foreclosure Affect How We Vote?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Distress signals: The surprise results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election led many people to wonder if the 2008 financial crisis changed the nation’s political trajectory. Housing researcher Deirdre Pfeiffer questioned in particular if housing distress had an effect on people’s politics and voting patterns between the 2006 and 2010 elections in Maricopa County, Arizona. Drilling down to the neighborhood level across the Phoenix region, the short answer she found was: Yes, it did.

Holding all else equal, neighborhoods with higher foreclosure rates were less likely to vote Republican in the second election, and there was a leftward shift in the hardest-hit areas. “We can’t really say that what was going on in Arizona was a factor in Trump’s election,” Pfeiffer told CityLab’s Tanvi Misra. “Our research is suggestive that what was going on in the housing market may have contributed to that outcome in other places in 2016.” Read the story today on CityLab: Does Housing Distress Affect How We Vote?