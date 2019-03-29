CityLab Daily: How to Bring Back Struggling Cities

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Fuggedaboutit: If you ask someone to name a left-behind industrial city, you’re likely to hear places like Detroit or Cleveland. Those places certainly have their challenges, but they also have a lot going for them: large companies, talent, airports, even name recognition. “The truly left behind and most forgotten places are smaller places, many of which are little known,” the Manhattan Institute’s Aaron Renn writes for CityLab. But, he argues, speculative projects or subsidies aren’t the way to help turn things around.

Renn argues that the best strategy for stagnating cities is to create the “preconditions of revival” by balancing budgets, eliminating corruption, and rebuilding core public services. To that end, a newly released Manhattan Institute report offers strategies to revitalize cities such as Danville, Illinois; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Michigan City, Indiana; Pittsfield, Massachusetts; and Youngstown, Ohio. By doing basic civic repair, cities can be prepared for when market forces swing back in their favor instead of placing bets on business relocations or expensive amenities to restore their economic vitality. Read his perspective: How to Bring Back Struggling Cities