CityLab Daily: How Did Duke Doom Durham’s Light Rail?

What We’re Following

Blue Devils in the details: After two decades, a rail project linking Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, came to a screeching halt. The reason? Duke University wouldn’t sign a cooperative agreement for the $2.7 billion project, and refused further meetings with the region’s transportation authority.

Duke’s decision angered local leaders who desperately want light rail. “If, in fact, this was insurmountable, we should not have been going forward and spending tens of millions of dollars in public funding,” said one Durham County official. “It really raises the question of what was the intent all along. Was there no real commitment in the first place?” Today on CityLab: How Did Duke Doom Durham’s Light Rail?

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Who Were Milwaukee’s ‘Sewer Socialist’ Mayors? The city stands apart for electing three socialist mayors, but their work on infrastructure, parks, and housing looks much like what’s expected of mayors today. Linda Poon

The Affordable Home Crisis Continues, But Bold New Plans May Help Wyoming fares best; Nevada the worst. No state has an adequate supply of homes for its poorest renters a new National Low Income Housing Coalition report finds. Diane Yentel

New York City Looks to Eliminate Hidden Bail Fees As they await statewide action to eliminate cash bail, city council members look to reduce the financial burden on families of incarcerated people. Bryce Covert

The Bauhaus in the Age of Frictionless Design The new Kaplan Institute at Chicago’s IIT is a direct descendant of the Bauhaus. It is also, in some ways, everything the Bauhaus was not. Zach Mortice

A Modernist Gas Station With a New Purpose How an architecture firm turned a Mies van der Rohe-designed Esso in a remote section of Montreal into the La Station community center. Tracey Lindeman

Bauhaus in Tel Aviv

Little did the Nazis know when they shuttered the Bauhaus that it would inspire the signature style of Tel Aviv.