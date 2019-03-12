CityLab Daily: Mapping Crime, or Paranoia?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Third time’s the Charm City: After deploying in New York City and San Francisco, a crime-tracking app called Citizen recently launched in Baltimore, specifically because of the city’s challenges with crime and public safety. Using police reports, 911 calls, and ambulance dispatches to map incidents as they happen, the company’s goal is to empower citizens to steer around danger. But in a community that has a fraught relationship with policing, the crime-spotting app has also raised eyebrows—especially given its original name: Vigilante.

Since the name change, the company has gained a powerful local booster: Ben Jealous, former head of the NAACP and a recent Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. The app “allows people to take greater control of their lives,” Jealous says, “and to feel, for the first time in their lives, fully informed, in real time, of what’s happening around them.” Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder explores what makes Citizen different from other crime-tracking apps, and what still concerns critics. Read her story: An App For Mapping Crime, or Urban Paranoia?