CityLab Daily: How Cities Are Tied to Their Suburbs’ Police Violence

Fault lines: On Friday, former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted of murdering the black teenager Antwon Rose II, a decision that sparked several street protests across the greater Pittsburgh region. In the wake of the killing and again after the jury’s verdict, some commenters—including at one point Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto—sought to draw a distinction between the now-disbanded suburban police force in East Pittsburgh and the police force of Pittsburgh itself, which wasn’t involved in Rose’s killing.
But that jurisdictional distinction isn’t clarifying in these moments, CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes, because African Americans are afforded little safety when approached by police. That’s true whether it’s in cities or suburbs—in fact, many high-profile police killings of black people of the past few years have happened in suburban jurisdictions, but the neighboring major cities still feel the impacts. “This isn’t just an East Pittsburgh issue, this is an issue for Pittsburgh as a whole,” one organizer tells Brentin. “And if we don’t address it as a whole and as an entire community, then we’ll just keep recycling and going in circles with what this system has set up for us.” Read Brentin’s story today on CityLab: In Police Violence, the Fates of Cities and Suburbs Are Intertwined
For 15 years, photographer Bill Bamberger has been photographing basketball goals and courts around the world. Now, after 22,000 images, the result of his obsession is a new exhibition at the National Building Museum. Bamberger tells CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley that while the courts are the central focus, they’re also a way of looking at the communities and neighborhoods that surround it. He says some of his favorites feature murals, like the one above from Harlem:
You go to the courts but you also go to see the murals, the art. That shows you how varied they are, how nuanced they are, how based on the community and place they inhabit they are. And you see [basketball hoops] are really everywhere. We’ve exported this original American sport to every corner of the globe.
Read: The Humble, Ubiquitous Basketball Hoop, Photographed Around the World
A rivalry that changed the New York skyline (Popular Mechanics)
Forget apps and bars, this Beijing park is a matchmaking spot for seniors (Roads & Kingdoms)
The Sackler family made their fortune in opioids. Now museums are rejecting their donations. (Vox)
The war to remotely control self-driving cars heats up (Wired)
Much unseen is also here: A photographer cruises the interstates (Places Journal)
