CityLab Daily: How Cities Are Tied to Their Suburbs’ Police Violence

***

What We’re Following

Fault lines: On Friday, former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted of murdering the black teenager Antwon Rose II, a decision that sparked several street protests across the greater Pittsburgh region. In the wake of the killing and again after the jury’s verdict, some commenters—including at one point Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto—sought to draw a distinction between the now-disbanded suburban police force in East Pittsburgh and the police force of Pittsburgh itself, which wasn’t involved in Rose’s killing.

But that jurisdictional distinction isn’t clarifying in these moments, CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes, because African Americans are afforded little safety when approached by police. That’s true whether it’s in cities or suburbs—in fact, many high-profile police killings of black people of the past few years have happened in suburban jurisdictions, but the neighboring major cities still feel the impacts. “This isn’t just an East Pittsburgh issue, this is an issue for Pittsburgh as a whole,” one organizer tells Brentin. “And if we don’t address it as a whole and as an entire community, then we’ll just keep recycling and going in circles with what this system has set up for us.” Read Brentin’s story today on CityLab: In Police Violence, the Fates of Cities and Suburbs Are Intertwined