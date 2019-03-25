CityLab Daily: Wanna Buy a Train?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: WeWork’s “smart cities” play, and a “Latino High Line” promises change for San Antonio.

What We’re Following

Hitch in the plan: When Bob Lowe wants to take a train ride, he doesn’t book a ticket for a seat. Instead, he asks Amtrak to hitch his own private railcars to one of their passenger trains. He is one of about 80 people in the United States who not only own their own railroad cars but are certified to operate them on Amtrak routes across the country. Traveling in these cars—relics of the pre-Amtrak era of passenger rail—is “almost like riding in a time capsule,” he says.

Madison McVeigh/CityLab/Shutterstock

It’s never made a lot of practical sense to be a private railcar owner, and these passionate hobbyists are now wondering whether their pricey pursuit is reaching the end of the line. A year ago, Amtrak announced cuts to its private railcar-hauling service, in an effort to boost efficiency and improve its bottom line. “There’s no real villain in this tale, other than the increasingly ruthless economics of American passenger rail,” Andrew Zaleski writes. Today on CityLab: Let’s Buy a Train.

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

WeWork Wants to Build the ‘Future of Cities.’ What Does That Mean?

The co-working startup plans to use its giant trove of member data to reimagine urban problems—and get into the “smart city” business.

Laura Bliss

A ‘Latino High Line’ Promises Change for San Antonio

The San Pedro Creek Culture Park stands to be a transformative project for nearby neighborhoods. To fight displacement, the city is creating a risk mitigation fund.

Kriston Capps

America’s Management of Urban Forests Has Room for Improvement

A new survey finds that urban forests could benefit from better data on climate change and pests—and a focus on social equity.

Amanda Kolson Hurley

What Happens If Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce State Gun-Control Laws?

Second Amendment sanctuary counties are coming to liberal states, like New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington.

Brianna Provenzano

How #Trashtag Inspired People to Clean Up Their Parks

A social media challenge had people across the globe cleaning up beaches, parks, rivers—and urging their friends to get in on the action.

Linda Poon

What We’re Reading

One year after Uber’s fatal self-driving crash, pedestrians aren’t any safer (Curbed)

The race to be the world’s largest city, over 500 years (The Guardian)

Copenhagen wants to show how cities can fight climate change (New York Times)

Detroit’s drivers spend up to 36 percent of their income on car insurance (Jalopnik)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. Equity

    How Poor Americans Get Exploited by Their Landlords

    American landlords derive more profit from renters in low-income neighborhoods, researchers Matthew Desmond and Nathan Wilmers find.

    1. Richard Florida
  2. A photo of the interior of a WeWork co-working office.
    Design

    WeWork Wants to Build the ‘Future of Cities.’ What Does That Mean?

    The co-working startup is hatching plans to deploy data to reimagine urban problems. In the past, it has profiled neighborhoods based on class indicators.

    1. Laura Bliss
  3. An illustration of a private train.
    Transportation

    Let’s Buy a Train

    If you dream of roaming the U.S. in a your own personal train car, you still can. But Amtrak cuts have railcar owners wondering if their days are numbered.

    1. Andrew Zaleski
  4. Solar panels on the tiled roof of a two-story house.
    Environment

    Solar Batteries Are Winning Over German Homeowners

    Solar home storage has morphed from a niche product in Germany to one with enormous mainstream potential.

    1. Paul Hockenos
  5. Equity

    How to Measure Partisan Gerrymandering

    Computer-based techniques can prove that partisan advantage isn’t an accident.

    1. Sam Wang
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content