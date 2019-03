Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Mind the gap: Scholars have often explained America’s racial wealth disparity by pointing to clear snapshots in history: Slavery, redlining, segregation, and other racist policies allowed whites to accumulate wealth while eliminating wealth opportunities for African Americans. Today, white households have nearly 6.5 times the wealth of black households. But new research finds that while all those initial conditions may have created the wealth gap, it’s been kept alive over the years by unequal income.

Under a hypothetical scenario, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland predicted that if the pay scale between blacks and whites had been equal since 1962, the gap would have closed by 2007. Instead, unequal income accounted for more than 80 percent of the wealth gap by the 1990s (as shown in purple in the chart above). But previous research has denied that income was a major factor in the wealth gap, and another scholar tells CityLab’s Brentin Mock that wages alone can’t fix it. “I don’t imagine a world where you could simply close the income gap and everything else just falls into place,” she says. Today on CityLab: Why Can’t We Close the Racial Wealth Gap?