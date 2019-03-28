CityLab Daily: Why HUD Is Taking On Facebook

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Ben Carson mentioned you: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today that it is charging Facebook for violating the Fair Housing Act. According to the charges, Facebook’s ad delivery system discriminated against users by screening who can see ads for housing on its marketplace listings. The site gives advertisers—including lenders, real-estate agents, and landlords—the tools to target potential buyers or renters and block others based on specific characteristics.
The charges from HUD describe how that can translate into housing discrimination. One example in the complaint says users can block people from seeing housing listings if they’re categorized as “moms of grade school kids” or “foreigners,” or if their interests include “hijab fashion” or “service animals.” “Using a computer to limit a person’s housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone’s face,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a statement. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story: Why HUD Charged Facebook with Discrimination
It turns out the people who make the trains run on time are also the ones who decide what time it is. After years of discussion, the European Parliament voted to abolish daylight saving time in the European Union starting in 2021, but European nations’ transportation ministers are the ones who get the final say in the matter. Why them? Disagreements in time-keeping systems could cause headaches for train timetables, for instance, as well as planes that could pass through many countries even on a short flight. And in a largely borderless union where train stations, airports, and even transit networks serve more than one country, the potential for chaos from mismatched clocks is substantial. CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan has the story: Why Transport Ministers Get to Decide the Fate of Europe’s Clocks
What did California buy with its $1.4 billion in cap-and-trade money? (Grist)
New York chased the Olympics. It got the Shed instead. (New York Times)
Florida mayor Wayne Messam announces 2020 bid (Politico)
How Lyft survived a cutthroat money-raising battle with Uber (Wall Street Journal)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
If you dream of roaming the U.S. in a your own personal train car, you still can. But Amtrak cuts have railcar owners wondering if their days are numbered.
American landlords derive more profit from renters in low-income neighborhoods, researchers Matthew Desmond and Nathan Wilmers find.
The city plans to systematically strip its center of parking spaces in the coming years, making way for bike lanes, sidewalks, and more trees.
In his new book Capital City, Samuel Stein contends that real-estate interests have co-opted urban planning and made planners complicit in gentrification.
What happens when a checkpoint merges 50 lanes down to 20.