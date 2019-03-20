MapLab: San Francisco at Scale

Inside the San Francisco Public Library’s Mission District branch, history is holding court. A miniature, three-dimensional view of the neighborhood—the same streets and aging buildings where falling rain and rushing tires can be heard from outside—stands in the middle of the luminous reading room.

This is the Mission’s slice of a 1,000-foot scale model of the whole city, which WPA workers built for the San Francisco Planning Commission in the late 1930s. Now, for a few more days, the fully restored model is on full display for the first time since 1942, with each of the city’s 27 library branches showing off their corresponding neighborhood pieces.

A collaboration between the SFPL and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the project is called Take Part. Conceived by the Dutch artists Liesbeth Bik and Jos Van der Pol, the idea is to spark conversation about how locals and visitors relate to the city, and to find a permanent home for the mini-city after the library exhibition wraps up at the end of this month. "Is there room for San Francisco in San Francisco?" Bik and Van der Pol write on the project’s website. A petition is underway in support of finding a way to display the model in its entirety, in perpetuity. (Already, David Rumsey’s map collection website has made a stunning high-resolution photograph of the entire model available to all online.)

The model is a simple wood and paint construction, but it’s always been packed with a lot of purpose. Built as a planning and educational tool, and as a means of making work for people at the end of the Depression, it was meant to help guide the city through the huge transformations it was undergoing at the time. The Bay Bridge, Treasure Island, two airports, and the East Shore Highway were all being built. The topographical scale model, which is reconfigurable, apparently came in handy for the hilly city’s planners, at least for a time. As computer-based modeling came into vogue, most of the model ended up in storage by the 1960s, and hasn’t seen the light of day until now.

And now seems an especially good time to look at the past, in light of the further tectonic shifts San Francisco is experiencing, this time socioeconomic. With the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco now upwards of $3,000, residents have become wealthier, younger, and more educated on the whole. The Mission District has been ground zero for the gentrifying forces these newer faces have brought—and the local battles to prevent too much change. In that context, one of the most striking things about the model is how little San Francisco’s housing stock has changed since the middle of the 20th century, a fact that is putting upward pressure on the cost of living.