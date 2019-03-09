Navigator: I Love Airports!

It’s 6:47 a.m. on Friday as I write this, and I am more than four hours early for my international flight. (I mixed up the departure time with the arrival time!) Light from the brightening sky has been pooling into the previously dark waiting area of Dulles International Airport, where I have been sitting, waiting to check in. An Indian family across from me is trying to entertain a fussy toddler. Behind me, an airport employee speaks to someone (a friend? a sister?) on the speakerphone in a mix of West African French and English. From time to time, her walkie-talkie bleeps and stern voices crackle through. In the background, Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” is playing, but because I’m so sleepy, it takes me a few minutes to identify the song. I love this airport; I’ve come to admire its handsome brutalist slopes and edges; its remoteness from central Washington, D.C.—although inconvenient—makes it seem like I’m already far away. And while the security lines aren’t fun, people watching here always is.

And remember that sampling of public transit textiles I previewed in the last edition of Navigator? CityLab's Feargus O'Sullivan has now written a much more comprehensive, global review of public transit fabrics. Check it out! What we're taking in: The feminist history of the tea room. (JSTOR Daily) ¤ "Convinced that becoming skoolies—people who live mobile lives in converted school buses—would afford them freedom and adventure, they sprung for a white 36-foot 1995 Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner for $4,500." (Curbed) ¤ "I could see how big the city was, that we were a small part of something larger. It comforted me. " (Catapult) ¤ How does one map a myth like Homer's Odyssey? (Lapham Quarterly) ¤ Solange's new album is "made in Houston and steeped in its hyper-local culture." (NPR) ¤ "We honour our concrete just like people honour their trees." (The Discourse) ¤ How the Census was manipulated. (The Baffler) ¤ Liberty City memorializes lost loved ones on T-shirts. (Topic) ¤ A Norwegian town called "Å." (Popula) ¤ This Kolkata artist is creating traditional Patachitra art, but with urban scenes from modern India. (Scroll.in) ¤