CityLab Daily: A Bike-Lane Law That Resists ‘Bikelash’

Get on the right track: For years now, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has had a plan in the works to build a 20-mile network of separated bike lanes. Still, the Boston suburb only built one new mile of protected lanes last year. Now that effort is shifting into high gear: This week, city council voted to require permanent, protected bike lanes to be installed on any roadway within the plan when it is rebuilt, expanded, or reconfigured.

By mandating bike protections, CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes, “the city has created politically strategic armor to shield its transportation objectives from detractors.” The ordinance protects the bike plan from sliding back when faced with noisy opposition from less cycling-friendly neighbors or the expedient whims of less committed elected leaders. Can this policy help bike advocates from losing steam when faced with “bikelash?” We’ll see. Today on CityLab: Cambridge’s New Bike Lane Law is “Bikelash”-Proof