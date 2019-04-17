CityLab Daily: A Mime’s Battle for Safer Streets

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Not all heroes wear capes: Sure, bike lanes and crosswalks make for safer streets—but have you tried getting a traffic mime? In Guadalajara, Mexico, an activist named Jonadab Martinez began appearing in busy intersections to silently direct traffic in full mime makeup. He became a minor local celebrity, El Mimo, creating more visibility about street safety and organizing rallies. After five years of work as a street activist, Martinez, who retired his mime makeup two years ago, has won a seat as one of Mexico’s 500 Federal Deputies and he’s fighting to pass first-of-its-kind national street safety legislation.

Martinez isn’t the country’s only street-safety hero: There’s also a masked wrestler, Peatónito, or the Little Pedestrian, who fights cars with lucha libre moves. “The cars are the emperors of the streets, a dictatorship of motorists. They always have the right of way,” says the caped traffic-safety crusader. As humorous as these antics may be, they highlight a serious crisis for the country: Roughly 40 people die in traffic each day in Mexico, and road fatalities are the leading cause of death for Mexicans ages 5 to 29. Now, after the death of a prominent bike activist last November, the calls for calmer roads have been reignited. Today on CityLab: The Street Theater Behind Mexico's Landmark Road Safety Law