CityLab Daily: Can Recycling Bounce Back?

***

What We’re Following

Waste case: Before 2018, about 40 percent of the United States’ paper, plastics, and other recyclables went to China. But early last year, that changed: China banned many scrap materials and tightened contamination standards, sending shock waves through the global recyclables market. Many municipal recycling programs in the U.S. have struggled to keep up with the waste they can’t ship away, sending more materials to incinerators or refusing curbside pickup altogether.

Even though Americans recycle more now than ever, the mistakes they make can increase “contamination,” which makes it costly for municipalities trying to sell recyclables in bales. The crisis has led cities to step up efforts to teach citizens about what can and cannot be recycled. CityLab’s Nicole Javorsky went to a local recycling center to learn how municipalities are adapting to the change. “Many Americans are either aspirational recyclers or they’re confused recyclers,” as one solid waste pro puts it. Read her story: How American Recycling Is Changing After China’s National Sword