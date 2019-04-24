CityLab Daily: What the Supreme Court Said About the Citizenship Question

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Supreme count: The fight over the 2020 Census has finally reached the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the court’s justices heard oral arguments related to the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the next decennial census. The government argues U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has license to add the question, while a number of states, counties, and nonprofits argue it undermines the Constitution’s mandate for a complete count of every person residing in the country, especially since it could deter responses from the Hispanic community.

Some city leaders have warned that much of the damage to an accurate count has already been done. “Even if the 2020 census proceeds without a citizenship question, it may be hard to allay the fears that this debate has provoked,” Central Falls Mayor James Diossa told CityLab in January. Still, how the court decides could tilt everything from vote apportionment to federal funding formulas, and predicting how the justices vote is more an art than a science. The justices’ questions Tuesday honed in on very different concerns: While the court’s conservatives centered on the rigor of the data science, the court’s liberals asked what the citizenship question was really for. Read CityLab’s Kriston Capps dispatch from the court: What the Supreme Court Said About the 2020 Census Citizenship Question