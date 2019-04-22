CityLab Daily: Earth Day Changed How We View Cities

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Deep breaths: When the first Earth Day took place on this day in 1970, cities weren’t seen as good for the planet. Protesters wore gas masks to emphasize how urban life detached people from nature, industrialized cities had very visible air and water pollution, and New York City was seen as an “ecological nightmare.” But those initial demonstrations launched a movement that produced agencies and laws to tackle the environmental problems concentrated in cities. As CityLab’s Laura Bliss wrote of the day’s roots in 2015, Earth Day started the ideological shift that would later see cities as more environmentally friendly.

That movement also gave way to new fields of study that examined environmental science and planning. One example of this research is the Children’s Health Study in California. As thousands of children blew into spirometers to measure the power of their breathing, scientists compared those results with neighborhood air quality to inspect the link between air pollution and health. With increased long-term health consequences, “[p]ollution had planted a hidden seed of vulnerability in these children, an unseen frailty that would set their futures on a different trajectory than their peers’,” as Beth Gardiner writes in her new book, Choked: Life and Breath in the Age of Air Pollution. Read an excerpt on CityLab: How Scientists Discovered What Dirty Air Does to Kids’ Health