CityLab Daily: Is Gentrification a National Emergency?

Also: Fort Lee beyond Bridgegate, and how to design an esports arena.

Break glass: Is gentrification a national emergency? While the direct relationship between displacement and gentrification still befuddles urban economists, there’s longer-term evidence of a crisis. Between 2000 and 2013, close to 111,000 African Americans were displaced from gentrifying neighborhoods in cities across the United States, according to a new report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. That trend is pretty geographically limited, though: Half of the gentrified Census tracts were in just seven cities—with the largest shifts occurring in New York, Los Angeles, D.C., and Seattle. Even then, most cities experiencing gentrification were only seeing it in a handful of neighborhoods.

Of course, a lot has happened in the last five years, and data measuring “gentrification intensity” can only tell us so much about the particular problem. “In the communities where it’s happening, it’s absolutely an emergency,” one of the report’s authors tells CityLab’s Brentin Mock. Read his story: Where Gentrification Is an Emergency, and Where It’s Not

More on CityLab

Pete Buttigieg and the Police Department: Race Record Under Scrutiny

After a speech surfaced with Pete Buttigieg saying "All Lives Matter" in 2015, racial issues in the South Bend police department, and Buttigieg's role in them, are being scrutinized.

Sarah Holder and Kriston Capps

Fort Lee, Beyond Bridgegate

The town next to the George Washington Bridge is fed—and cursed—by cars and trucks flowing to New York City. But there’s more to Fort Lee than traffic.

Sam Sklar

How to Design an Esports Arena

An architect working on Philadelphia’s future esports arena explains the basics of designing for video-game competitions.

Claire Tran

Chicago’s Ankle Monitors Can Call and Record Kids Without Their Consent

Juvenile electronic monitoring now comes with a new form of potential surveillance.

Kira Lerner

Can Stacey Abrams Rescue the 2020 Census?

The former gubernatorial candidate and Democratic rising star has launched a nonprofit to help Georgia’s underrepresented communities get counted in 2020.  

Kriston Capps

What We’re Reading

A murdered college student’s family is calling on Uber and Lyft to make rides safer (BuzzFeed News)

Two Cleveland suburbs show how White Democrats’ culture clash has been long in the making (FiveThirtyEight)

Bright lights in big cities mean more birds die from building collisions (NPR)

Move back to your dying hometown. Unless you can’t. (Vox)

In San Francisco, making a living from your billionaire neighbor’s trash (New York Times)

Most Popular

  1. A miniature suburban street at dusk.
    Design

    The Secret History of the Suburbs

    We all know the stereotypes: Suburbia is dull, conformist, and about “keeping up with the Joneses.” But what about the suburbs of utopians and renegades?

    1. Amanda Kolson Hurley
  2. People handle guns on display at a show in Las Vegas.
    Life

    The 3 Gun-Control Laws That Work Best in the U.S.

    States with stricter gun-control laws have fewer homicides, especially when they’re used in combination, according to a new study.

    1. Richard Florida
    2. Nicole Javorsky
  3. A school bus driving through a suburb.
    Equity

    How Families With Kids Drive Suburban Segregation

    The old divide between family-friendly suburbs and childless city living is fading. The new divide is within the suburbs themselves.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. A photo of single-family homes along a hillside in San Marcos, California.
    Equity

    The Political Battle Over California's Suburban Dream

    State Senator Scott Wiener’s SB 50 would rewrite the state’s single-family zoning codes. What's wrong with that? A lot, say opponents.

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. An aerial view of where Saint-Louis, Senegal, meets the Atlantic Ocean.
    Environment

    Climate Change Is Already Battering This West African City

    Home to nearly 300,000 people, Saint-Louis, Senegal, is seeing houses destroyed, streets flooded, and crops killed by encroaching saltwater.

    1. Peter Yeung
