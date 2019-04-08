CityLab Daily: Is Gentrification a National Emergency?

Andrew Small
Break glass: Is gentrification a national emergency? While the direct relationship between displacement and gentrification still befuddles urban economists, there’s longer-term evidence of a crisis. Between 2000 and 2013, close to 111,000 African Americans were displaced from gentrifying neighborhoods in cities across the United States, according to a new report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. That trend is pretty geographically limited, though: Half of the gentrified Census tracts were in just seven cities—with the largest shifts occurring in New York, Los Angeles, D.C., and Seattle. Even then, most cities experiencing gentrification were only seeing it in a handful of neighborhoods.
Of course, a lot has happened in the last five years, and data measuring “gentrification intensity” can only tell us so much about the particular problem. “In the communities where it’s happening, it’s absolutely an emergency,” one of the report’s authors tells CityLab’s Brentin Mock. Read his story: Where Gentrification Is an Emergency, and Where It’s Not
