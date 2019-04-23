CityLab Daily: Puerto Rico Doesn’t Have a ‘Green New Deal’

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Green light: Earlier this month, Puerto Rico took a big step forward on clean energy, committing to power the island exclusively with renewable sources by 2050 and phasing out all coal plants by 2028. It’s a worthy goal, but there’s reason to pause in applying comparisons to the climate justice proposal known as the Green New Deal. Without specific language about economic and racial justice, CityLab’s Brentin Mock writes, the territory’s likely privatized transition to renewable energy could lay the burden on its poorest families.

Another related question looms about who gets access to reliable power at all. After Hurricane Maria, the last 30 percent of households waited between 130 to 270 days for power to get restored. “These 200,000 families should be the main energy policy priority for 2020,” says an engineering professor at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez. But this policy onus doesn’t just fall on the territory: A subservient relationship to the U.S. federal government has prevented Puerto Rico from developing power on its own terms. Read Brentin’s story: Puerto Rico’s New Climate Change Law is Not a ‘Green New Deal’