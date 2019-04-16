CityLab Daily: Hope For Restoration at the Notre-Dame

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Restoring hope: The extent of the fire damage at the Notre-Dame Cathedral is still uncertain, but the good news is that the structure has survived. That’s because Gothic architecture is strong stuff—the stone structure of the 13th century cathedral proved fundamentally fireproof. “It’s not that they’re designed to be burned down, but it’s designed so that if the roof burns off, it’s hard for [the fire] to spread to the rest of the building,” a scholar of medieval architecture tells CityLab.

With a long history of wars, accidents, and natural disasters, conflagrations have claimed many of Europe’s cathedrals over the centuries, and some have been rebuilt with great success. Governments and institutions around the world are already committing to help the restoration effort, which is sure to be huge. “Even determining the scope of the fire will take a lot of work,” CityLab’s Kriston Capps and Feargus O’Sullivan write. “Notre-Dame, which drew about 13 million visitors every year, is likely to represent a colossal historic preservation project.” Today on CityLab: Amid Notre-Dame’s Destruction, There’s Hope For Restoration