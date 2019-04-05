CityLab Daily: A Housing Bill to Revise the California Dream

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Here we come: California’s housing crisis is stark. By one estimate, the state needs about 3.5 million homes to meet demand, and the median home price is over a half-million dollars. That’s why Senate Bill 50, drafted by State Senator Scott Wiener, has a sense of urgency. It proposes a rewrite on zoning laws that have long blocked new housing construction; currently, it’s illegal to building anything but single-family housing in about 80 percent of California’s residential neighborhoods.

“Unfortunately, however, the housing crisis isn’t just about math,” CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes. “These politics probe deep into fundamental emotional concepts about ownership, sovereignty, and identity.” As a result, California housing politics has made for strange bedfellows, with people from some of the country’s richest suburbs fighting alongside rent-strained neighborhoods to oppose SB 50. But the concerns make sense when you consider how development affects each group’s self-interest, whether that’s increasing property values or preventing displacement. Laura was on the scene in Sacramento as the bill cleared its first hurdle in the legislature. Read her story: Why SB50’s Strange Opposition Makes Perfect Sense