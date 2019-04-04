CityLab Daily: How Gentrification Changes a Sense of Community

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Won’t you be my neighbor? A lot happens when a neighborhood gentrifies. Existing residents may see some positive effects—affluent neighbors tending to bring safer streets or improved schools—and newcomers might even pick a place based on the potential for the kind of community they seek. But the sense of community in these neighborhoods can suffer as a result of these changes. That’s a key finding from a new paper on Philadelphia’s gentrifying neighborhoods, where residents reported a lessened sense of trust and belonging compared to people in neighborhoods that weren’t gentrifying.
While gentrification may not cause direct displacement, it foreshadows a slower demographic turnover that can cause fear, alienation, and other tensions that erode community ties. “These neighborhoods may be, in a demographic sense, integrating, but socially they’re not integrating,” one researcher tells CityLab’s Tanvi Misra. Read her story: What Happens to Community Bonds When a Neighborhood Gentrifies
A study of demographic changes in Philadelphia neighborhoods finds that an influx of more-affluent newcomers can erode community ties—or strengthen them.
America’s growing geographic divide derives from economic inequality, especially the tremendous gains of the 1 percent.
Your adorable house cat is also a ruthless predator. A conservation biologist makes the case for keeping cats indoors, or at least on leashes.
A significant chunk of Americans spend more than half their incomes on rent or home mortgage payments. Here’s the data on the severely housing-burdened.
The Congress for New Urbanism once again ranks the most-loathed urban freeways in North America—and makes the case for tearing them down.