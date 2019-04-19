CityLab Daily: HUD Wants to Restrict Assistance for Immigrants

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

HUD’s rule change: The Trump administration has a new front in its anti-immigration campaign: public housing. This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed a new rule to restrict housing assistance for families with mixed-citizenship status. The administration claims the rule would eject some 32,000 families from federal housing and cut down on waitlists for public assistance. Housing advocates say it wouldn’t make a dent in the millions of people waiting for public housing collectively across the country.

Currently, HUD allows families to live together in subsidized housing even if one member is ineligible because of their immigration status; the agency pro-rates the subsidy to exclude those people from federal support. The proposed change would prevent an entire family from living in subsidized housing if even one undocumented family member lives with them. “So essentially, what HUD is saying is that, say, the mom is undocumented, but she’s got five kids who are citizens, then this is going to make those kids homeless,” says one tenant protection attorney. CityLab’s Tanvi Misra and Kriston Capps have the story: Why HUD wants to Restrict Housing Assistance for Immigrants