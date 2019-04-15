CityLab Daily: Making the Case for Monthly Tax Refunds

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Tax-onomy: For the millions of Americans who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit each year, April 15 is just another day. Taxpayers who depend on it are often the first to file in January, because the return isn’t merely a bonus for them. With an average refund of $2,488 last year, the EITC functions as an important, if unsung, part of the social safety net, often covering household spending on utilities, food, and other essentials.
Now, progressives are eyeing ways to expand who’s eligible and even set it up as a monthly refund, rather than an annual one. Presidential candidates like Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have thrown their support behind the idea, while Senator Sherrod Brown has a bill that would expand its scope to 45 million households. One proponent of the monthly tax credit thinks it could become a Democratic Party litmus test on par with the $15 an hour minimum wage. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story on The Progressives Making the Case for Monthly Tax Refunds.
Join us on Thursday, May 16 for a live event in Baltimore, Maryland. CityLab is partnering with the local storytelling series “The Stoop” and the Baltimore Museum of Industry on an event called “Workin’ It: Stories About Making a Living.” The evening will feature personal tales told live on stage about what we all do to earn a paycheck.
Got a story to share? If you’re in the Mid-Atlantic area, submit it for consideration here. Either way, we hope you’ll join us and invite your friends for stories, food trucks, and live bluegrass. Purchase tickets here, and use the discount code CITYLAB to save $5.
Are these Great Lakes cities “climate-proof?” (New York Times)
Lyft pulls e-bikes from New York, San Francisco, and D.C. for braking malfunctions (The Verge)
The urban farming “revolution” has a fatal flaw (Quartz)
What happened when Pete Buttigieg tore down houses in black and Latino South Bend (BuzzFeed News)
History department: Amazon’s D.C. move threatens the founder’s vision for America (Politico Magazine)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Flames consumed the roof and spire of the 13th-century cathedral in Paris. The good news: Gothic architecture is built to handle this kind of disaster.
Manhattan’s new luxury mega-project was partially bankrolled by an investor visa program called EB-5, which was meant to help poverty-stricken areas.
Before his death, an American historian laser-scanned the Paris cathedral. Now his work could be the key to restoring the building after the devastating fire this week.
Why did George Washington’s house leave the current president so unimpressed? Maybe because this practical-minded mansion was made to convey humility.
When looking for love, most people don’t look far from home. That's what a big-data analysis of interactions on a dating site revealed.