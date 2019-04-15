CityLab Daily: Making the Case for Monthly Tax Refunds

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Tax-onomy: For the millions of Americans who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit each year, April 15 is just another day. Taxpayers who depend on it are often the first to file in January, because the return isn’t merely a bonus for them. With an average refund of $2,488 last year, the EITC functions as an important, if unsung, part of the social safety net, often covering household spending on utilities, food, and other essentials.

Now, progressives are eyeing ways to expand who’s eligible and even set it up as a monthly refund, rather than an annual one. Presidential candidates like Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker have thrown their support behind the idea, while Senator Sherrod Brown has a bill that would expand its scope to 45 million households. One proponent of the monthly tax credit thinks it could become a Democratic Party litmus test on par with the $15 an hour minimum wage. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story on The Progressives Making the Case for Monthly Tax Refunds.