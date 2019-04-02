CityLab Daily: The Race to Code the Curb

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

The curb will be digitized: Ride-hailing cars, delivery trucks, bikes, and scooters are all rushing to claim opportunities wherever the street meets the sidewalk. At the same time, city regulators are racing to adapt to the smartphone-powered present and future of transportation, capitalizing on a valuable municipal resource that previously only offered revenue through analog parking meters and permits.

A wave of software startups has emerged, offering to help cities map and manage the untapped potential of their curb space. These efforts to code the curb could be a boost to municipal budgets, giving cities ways to augment or replace parking revenue. But they run into a very concrete challenge: keeping fine-grained location data private. Even with open data, new questions arise about how to maintain what a public street should be. Read my latest with CityLab’s Laura Bliss: The Race to Code the Curb.