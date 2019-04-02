CityLab Daily: The Race to Code the Curb

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
The curb will be digitized: Ride-hailing cars, delivery trucks, bikes, and scooters are all rushing to claim opportunities wherever the street meets the sidewalk. At the same time, city regulators are racing to adapt to the smartphone-powered present and future of transportation, capitalizing on a valuable municipal resource that previously only offered revenue through analog parking meters and permits.
A wave of software startups has emerged, offering to help cities map and manage the untapped potential of their curb space. These efforts to code the curb could be a boost to municipal budgets, giving cities ways to augment or replace parking revenue. But they run into a very concrete challenge: keeping fine-grained location data private. Even with open data, new questions arise about how to maintain what a public street should be. Read my latest with CityLab’s Laura Bliss: The Race to Code the Curb.
Can technology help cities nudge people to live better lives—without things getting weird? The latest episode of CityLab’s Technopolis explores how the popular behavioral science tool known as “nudge” is becoming more prevalent in cities, from tackling signups for food stamps to reducing congestion downtown. Hosts Molly Turner and Jim Kapsis take a look at how apps and cities can help people act on their better intentions by making good choices easier, while respecting people’s privacy. Listen to the latest episode of Technopolis: Nudge City.
Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Google Play / Spotify
Maps: Where are people most likely to be audited by the IRS? (ProPublica)
Chicago will elect its first black woman mayor, no matter who wins (NPR)
The hidden air pollution in our homes (New Yorker)
As Trump threatens to close the border, experts warn of billions in economic damage (Los Angeles Times)
Podcast alert: Force of Law, a podcast about California’s attempt to reduce police shootings (CALmatters)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
The Swedish government sees this low-cost, environmentally friendly travel option as key to “becoming the world’s fossil-free welfare country.”
America’s growing geographic divide derives from economic inequality, especially the tremendous gains of the 1 percent.
Everyone—from ride-hailing cars to delivery trucks to bikes and scooters—wants a piece of the curb. How can smart cities map and manage this precious resource?
Amsterdam plans to systematically strip its center of parking spaces in the coming years, making way for bike lanes, sidewalks, and more trees.
As California’s governor tackles a state-wide housing crisis, he’s looking to cities like San Jose to invest in a smorgasbord of potential solutions.