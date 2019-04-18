CityLab Daily: Smaller Cities Gain Traction in Big Tech

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Hub cap: From the Bay Area and Seattle to the Boston-New York-D.C. corridor, America’s leading tech hubs have become increasingly expensive, unaffordable, and mired in a kind of tech backlash. This has fed speculation that tech companies might distribute their very mobile jobs across cheaper, up-and-coming tech ecosystems like Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Miami.

But the latest data from Indeed, the job listings website, finds that established tech hubs continue to dominate. Eight leading regions account for about a third of all high-tech job postings, a share that increased from 2017 to 2018. In fact, Silicon Valley still makes up a quarter of the site’s high-tech job postings, followed by the D.C. metro region, which is poised to see an influx of tech workers with the arrival of Amazon’s HQ2. Today on CityLab, Richard Florida considers if the tech sector is reaching an inflection point where emerging smaller hubs might see the market break their way: America’s Tech Hubs Still Dominate, But Some Smaller Cities Are Rising