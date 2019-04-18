CityLab Daily: Smaller Cities Gain Traction in Big Tech

Andrew Small
Hub cap: From the Bay Area and Seattle to the Boston-New York-D.C. corridor, America’s leading tech hubs have become increasingly expensive, unaffordable, and mired in a kind of tech backlash. This has fed speculation that tech companies might distribute their very mobile jobs across cheaper, up-and-coming tech ecosystems like Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Miami.
But the latest data from Indeed, the job listings website, finds that established tech hubs continue to dominate. Eight leading regions account for about a third of all high-tech job postings, a share that increased from 2017 to 2018. In fact, Silicon Valley still makes up a quarter of the site’s high-tech job postings, followed by the D.C. metro region, which is poised to see an influx of tech workers with the arrival of Amazon’s HQ2. Today on CityLab, Richard Florida considers if the tech sector is reaching an inflection point where emerging smaller hubs might see the market break their way: America’s Tech Hubs Still Dominate, But Some Smaller Cities Are Rising
Here’s a place you may not expect to find art: the cemetery. These sprawling spaces were once common places for art in many early American cities, before they established parks and museums. Now, as historic burial grounds run out of space and have fewer visitors to older graves, their custodians hope to revive this tradition. Through artists-in-residence programs, cinema series, nighttime performances, and more modern memorials, these spaces hope to change their relationship to the living, and to the communities around them. Today on CityLab: Why Old American Cemeteries Are Showcasing New Art
A neighborhood debate over music swiftly became something bigger, and louder: a cry for self-determination from a community that is struggling to be heard.
SOM, in partnership with the ESA and MIT, wants to accommodate research and maybe even tourism on the moon.
The Climate Mobilization Act lays the groundwork for New York City’s own Green New Deal.
With their long-dead inhabitants remembered only foggily, historic cemeteries like Mount Auburn and Green-Wood use art to connect to the living.
Far from being a single author’s definitive text, the beloved cathedral’s history is a palimpsest.