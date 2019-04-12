CityLab Daily: Uber’s IPO Is a Landmark

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Ride shares: On Thursday, Uber published its initial public offering to the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining its business potential and risks as it seeks $10 billion from investors. The full document reveals what the ride-hailing company thinks its future may hold, as well as details about how much money it has lost through subsidizing 1.5 billion rides; investments in driverless cars, e-bikes, and scooters; and the risks to its profitability posed by regulation, safety, and insurance costs. It’s clear from the filing that the company’s ability to make a profit will rely on further convincing cities to set favorable policies and partnerships to bolster its business, as CityLab’s Laura Bliss wrote late last year when Uber and Lyft supported congestion pricing in New York.