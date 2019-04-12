CityLab Daily: Uber’s IPO Is a Landmark

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Ride shares: On Thursday, Uber published its initial public offering to the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining its business potential and risks as it seeks $10 billion from investors. The full document reveals what the ride-hailing company thinks its future may hold, as well as details about how much money it has lost through subsidizing 1.5 billion rides; investments in driverless cars, e-bikes, and scooters; and the risks to its profitability posed by regulation, safety, and insurance costs. It’s clear from the filing that the company’s ability to make a profit will rely on further convincing cities to set favorable policies and partnerships to bolster its business, as CityLab’s Laura Bliss wrote late last year when Uber and Lyft supported congestion pricing in New York.
Uber’s proclaimed mission that it “ignites opportunity” by “setting the world in motion” may invite some eyerolls, but the company’s global footprint demonstrates how it has already changed the world. “Uber almost doesn’t feel like a business, but rather some essential service that investors believe should exist, so they’ve continued to inject money into it,” writes The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal, who calls Uber’s IPO a landmark as it careens toward finally, just maybe, turning a profit.
