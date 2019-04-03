CityLab Daily: The Urban Highway Hit List

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Highways, to hell: Urban highways are the roads that urbanists love to hate. They isolate neighborhoods, increase air and noise pollution, and pummel property values. The 1950s-era planning blunders have plowed through communities of color, Olmsted-designed parks, and more. In recent years, the Congress for New Urbanism has sought to hasten their demise by putting a handful of highways in the crosshairs, ranking the 10 freeways most ripe for removal and outlining the fights to replace them with some other urban amenity.
This year, the highways on the hit list face different stages of fresh energy or exhausting delay. In Oakland, the city’s mayor is supporting a pitch to turn an 18-lane interstate that divides neighborhoods into a walkable surface boulevard that bridges the gap. An expressway through the French Quarter of New Orleans has a coalition of residents and business leaders calling for its redevelopment. Meanwhile, an elevated interstate in Denver is set to widen even further. Beyond the top 10, three other freeways have graduated on—in Seattle, Rochester, and Detroit—with commitments to remove or dismantle already underway. CityLab’s Claire Tran has the rundown: Here Are the Urban Highways That Deserve to Die.
Lori Lightfoot elected Chicago mayor, making her the first African American woman to lead the city (Chicago Tribune)
Michael Brown was shot by Ferguson police. It inspired his mother to run for office. (Vox)
Heaven or high water: selling Miami’s final 50 years (Popula)
Historical public transit plans vs. their modern equivalents, mapped (The Guardian)
Al Gore is near the end of his quest to fight climate change. Nina Barrett just got started (Washington Post)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
A study of demographic changes in Philadelphia neighborhoods finds that an influx of more-affluent newcomers can erode community ties—or strengthen them.
America’s growing geographic divide derives from economic inequality, especially the tremendous gains of the 1 percent.
Your adorable house cat is also a ruthless predator. A conservation biologist makes the case for keeping cats indoors, or at least on leashes.
A significant chunk of Americans spend more than half their incomes on rent or home mortgage payments. Here’s the data on the severely housing-burdened.
The Congress for New Urbanism once again ranks the most-loathed urban freeways in North America—and makes the case for tearing them down.